Marshall University president to step down next year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert says he is stepping down next year. Gilbert made the announcement Wednesday, citing a variety of personal and professional reasons. He says he won’t seek an extension when his contract expires in July 2022. He says he wants to give the Board of Governors ample time to search for the next president. Gilbert was named Marshall’s president in January 2016. A Mississippi native with a background in biomedical engineering, Gilbert was previously provost and executive vice president of Mississippi State University.