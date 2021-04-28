Nitro topples Midland Trail in Class AAA state quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - It was a scoreless ballgame between the Lady Patriots and Lady Wildcats on Tuesday morning for about three minutes.

But soon, Nitro found its form from behind the arc. They hit five triples in the first quarter to take a 17-2 advantage. The Lady Wildcats never trailed, en route to a 63-28 victory.

Midland Trail's leading scorer, Emily Dickerson, played through most of the contest with an injured right elbow. She finished the day with seven points (3-of-19 FG) and six rebounds.

Junior Meghan Gill turned in a double-double with 14 points and eleven rebounds. Nitro's Baylee Goins played a complete game, notching 15 points, eleven assists, seven rebounds and five steals.

Turnovers did the Lady Patriots in, as they committed 24 of them before the clocks hit zero.

"I think the nerves really affected us -- not nerves, more so experience," head coach John Mark Kincaid said. "We only played six regular season games. And the things that we struggled on, probably would have been better if we played a few more games."

Kincaid continued to stress how proud he was of his team -- not only making the move from Class A to Class AAA -- but earning a spot as one of the top eight teams in the state.

"We made the jump," senior forward Jolee Stephenson said. "Nobody thought that we could make it to the state tournament this year. So, it feels good to finally get down here and show them what we can do."

The Lady Patriots finish the abbreviated, COVID-19 season with a record of 8-2.