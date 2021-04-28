Norfolk Southern’s Q1 profit improves as economy recovers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern’s profit improved in the first quarter as the railroad hauled 3% more freight while the economy continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The railroad said Wednesday that it earned $673 million, or $2.66 per share, during the quarter. That was up from $381 million, or $1.47 per share, a year ago when Norfolk Southern’s profit was weighed down by a one-time charge of $385 million. Without that charge, profit was up 1%. The results beat Wall Street expectations. Norfolk Southern CEO Jim Squires said the reopening of the economy is providing “meaningful tailwinds” for the railroad.