Police in North Macedonia bust ring selling drugs, weapons

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia say police have broken up a major criminal ring of drug, weapons and ammunition traffickers and arrested nine people, including a police officer. Interior Ministry spokesperson Toni Angelovski said Wednesday the arrests followed raids on a dozen homes and other locations in the village of Aracinovo, near the capital Skopje, and in the central town of Sveti Nikole. In an operation that followed months of preparations, police seized evidence including clips of ammunition for automatic rifles, bullets of different calibers, seven vehicles and several mobile phones.