Polish govt, unions initial plan to phase out coal by 2049

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The government of Poland has initialed an agreement with the coal mining industry Wednesday to phase out coal production by 2049. The deal marks the first time that the powerful coal mining sector in Poland has agreed to end its own existence. The plan includes subsidies that would soften the blow on the miners. Government and union representatives initialed the agreement on Wednesday. The action clears the way for the plan to go to the European Commission for approval. The final signing is expected in May. Many analysts say that continuing to produce coal until 2049 is far too long given the high environmental cost and with economic momentum moving toward renewable energy sources.