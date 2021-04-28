Remaining mild, but growing unsettled into Thursday

We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds the rest of this evening before sundown, as moisture continuously continues to flow into the environment from the southwest. Especially from 4-8PM this evening, we could see a few scattered hit or miss showers/t-storms. A stronger storm with gusty winds and heavy rain can't be ruled out completely, but generally the severe risk should stay minimal for our area.

We otherwise look to see passing clouds and remain mild and breezy overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A cold front will then move into the area as we head into Thursday. Most of the first half of the day looks partly sunny, warm, dry & breezy with highs in the 70s again. By 3PM or so though, showers and storms will start to develop along the incoming boundary. We'll see on and off rounds of showers and t-storms (with locally heavy rainfall at times) through tomorrow night-early Friday morning.

The better risk for severe weather tomorrow still looks to be to our north as of now, but occasionally gusty winds and again torrential rainfall will still be possible inn isolated areas. Lows tomorrow evening will be cooler behind the departing system, dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s.

The weekend looks to bring mainly dry but cooler temps....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!