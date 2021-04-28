Rep. Ted Budd enters North Carolina U.S. Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Rep. Ted Budd has announced his bid to become the state’s next U.S. Senator. He’s looking to fill an open seat being left by GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Budd presently faces competition from Republicans former Rep. Mark Walker and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory. Budd called the Senate “the last line of defense” for Republicans and is looking to tip the chamber’s balance back in favor of Republicans. State Sen. Jeff Jackson and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley are the top Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the 2022 election.