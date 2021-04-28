Rowdy Facebook food page erupts over harvesting of ramps

NEW YORK (AP) — A popular, food-focused Facebook page bearing the name of The New York Times erupted in unruly debate Tuesday over unsustainable harvesting of a basketful of coveted ramps. The wild spring onions were purchased by artist Tom Brauer of Norwich, New York. He posted a photo and asked The New York Times Cooking Community page how to prepare the ramps he had bought from a local forager. Detractors complained that the ramps’ bulbs had been pulled, threatening to endanger the beloved cooking ingredient. Others then questioned their judgy tone. The newspaper has announced it would remove its branding from the private group after months of drama. As for Brauer, he said he had no idea pulling roots was a problem.