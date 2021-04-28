SC Sen. Scott seeks to credit GOP for ‘joyful springtime’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tim Scott is crediting former President Donald Trump and Republicans with creating “a joyful springtime for our nation.” In the GOP’s official response to President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress, excerpts of Scott’s remarks show he is also asking why the country feels “divided and anxious” despite progress against the pandemic. Scott is the only Black GOP senator. He was chosen for the prime-time response at a time when his visibility is rising. He’s also the lead Republican negotiator in bipartisan talks over legislation overhauling police procedures.