‘Small Axe,’ ‘The Crown’ lead race for UK’s BAFTA TV awards

LONDON (AP) — “Small Axe,” a series of dramas about London’s West Indian community, has received 15 nominations for the British Academy Television Awards. Steve McQueen has a best-director nomination for the BBC series, and there are acting nominations for John Boyega, Letitia Wright, Shaun Parkes, Malachi Kirby and Micheal Ward. Netflix’ royal drama “The Crown” is nominated in 10 categories for the awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Emmys. Other leading contenders include Michaele Coel’s powerful drama “I May Destroy You” and “Normal People,” the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel. The awards, known as BAFTAs, will be handed out in ceremonies May 24 and June 6.