Teenager charged after armed incident at UK college

LONDON (AP) — A teenager has been charged after students and staff at a college in England were forced to evacuate earlier this week following reports of gunshot fire on campus. The 18-year-old appeared in court Wednesday charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, assault and possessing a bladed article on school premises. Significant numbers of armed police were called to Crawley College in West Sussex, south of London, on Monday afternoon after authorities received reports of shots being fired there. A teacher and a support staff member suffered minor injuries while tackling the suspect, and police seized a blank firing handgun and a knife. Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.