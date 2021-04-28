Temperatures soar into the 70s and 80s again; spotty showers/isolated storm possible

Most of the area will stay dry with mostly cloudy skies and some peaks of sun at times. Temperatures are starting off nice in the 50s and 60s. We warm up again into the 70s and 80s today!

A system up to our north will try to give a few showers this afternoon and into the overnight hours. Showers will be very hit-or-miss. Can't rule out the chances for an isolated storm or two later in the day.

Expect the same lows we saw last night for again tonight and the same highs we will see today for tomorrow. So another warmer than normal day, but on & off showers build in for Thursday and become widespread in the evening and overnight. Few storms are possible for Thursday. Good news is we aren't looking at a severe threat for now, but storms could become strong with heavy downpours and strong winds.

For now wind gusts on Thursday will try to head to 25-40 MPH (could be stronger with thunderstorms). Friday's winds remain strong behind the cold front.

Friday morning will start off dreary and wet, but sunny skies form during the afternoon as the front heads east. Temperatures will be impacted though! Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s. Low temperatures fall back into the 30s and 40s on these days. It is possible that Saturday morning some of us may see some frost.

Temperatures warm up into the 70s and 80s again by the end of the weekend. High pressure is in control for the weekend leaving us with dry and sunny skies.

