Top Polish court to rule if EU or national law has primacy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A constitutional court judge in Poland who has called the European Union flag a “rag” is due to issue a ruling on whether EU or Polish law has primacy. Judge Krystyna Pawlowicz is a former lawmaker known for her euroskeptic views. She is set on Wednesday to deliver the ruling of a five-judge Constitutional Tribunal panel looking at whether EU treaties conform with the Polish Constitution. The court agreed to examine the matter at the request of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. He asked for the review in March after the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that EU law takes precedence over the Polish Constitution.