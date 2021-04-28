Turkish Cypriots to UN: two-state basis best for Cyprus deal

GENEVA (AP) — Cyprus’ rival leaders are remaining polar opposites on what is needed for a peace deal on reunifying the ethnically divided island nation as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres continues trying to get dormant negotiations restarted. Guterres on Wednesday held successive contacts during the second of a three-day informal gathering he is hosting in Geneva with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, but no breakthrough appeared to emerge. Anastasiades expressed “great disappointment” with the formal submission of a document by the Turkish Cypriots envisioning a peace accord based on a two-state model rather than a federation composed of Greek-speaking and Turkish-speaking zones.