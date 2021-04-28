UN calls on countries to take action to prevent drowning

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is encouraging all countries to take action to prevent drowning, which has caused over 2.5 million deaths in the past decade, more than 90% of them in low-income and middle-income countries. The resolution was adopted Wednesday by consensus by the 193-member world body and is the first to focus on drowning. It establishes July 25 as “World Drowning Prevention Day.” The assembly stresses that drowning “is preventable” using “low-cost interventions” and calls on countries to consider introducing water safety, swimming and first aid lessons as part of school curricula.