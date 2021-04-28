Virginia: Police justified in shooting at man, killing dog

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in Virginia says a Lynchburg police officer was justified in shooting at a man and killing his dog while trying to take him into custody during a mental health episode. The News Advance of Lynchburg reports police responded to an extended-stay apartment complex in February after a woman called saying a violent man had stopped taking psychiatric medications. The Virginia State Police investigation depended in part on body camera recordings. Officers entered the apartment and ordered the man to drop a knife. Instead of showing his hands, the man reached for something and an officer fired, killing the dog he had in his lap.