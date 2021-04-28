Watching from afar, Congress will make or break Biden agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — The most striking part of President Joe Biden’s address to Congress may be the absence of most members of Congress. Invitations to Wednesday night’s speech are slim, thanks to coronavirus restrictions. Fewer lawmakers than usual will attend, and security remains tight at the Capitol months after the insurrection. Yet even out of sight, it is the very House and Senate lawmakers who will determine whether Biden’s sweeping $4 trillion proposals to invest in America and revive the role of government will come to pass. Congress will make or break the Biden agenda.