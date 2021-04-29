5 arrested in violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s dogs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police say the woman who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen French bulldogs was among five people arrested in connection with the theft and shooting of the music superstar’s dog walker. Detectives do not believe that the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star. Investigators believe the motive for the Feb. 24 robbery was the value of the French bulldogs. Los Angeles police announced the arrests on Thursday. The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is recovering from a gunshot wound he sustained during the attack. Lady Gaga did not immediately address the arrests on her social media accounts and her representatives did not respond to a request for comment.