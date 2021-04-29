Alarm grows in Africa as it watches India’s COVID-19 crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Africa’s top public health official says the continent is “watching with total disbelief” as India struggles with a devastating resurgence in COVID-19 cases. African officials worry about delays in vaccine deliveries caused by India’s crisis. The Africa CDC chief says the African continent, with roughly the same population as India and with fragile health systems “must be very, very prepared” since a similar scenario could happen here. India’s crisis also affects the flow of vaccine doses to African countries. The Serum Institute of India is the source of the AstraZeneca vaccines distributed by the global COVAX project on which many countries rely.