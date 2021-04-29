Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

PHOENIX (AP) — A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate’s unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election has complied with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. Thursday’s release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined. Cyber Ninjas said in a statement that it wants the public to see its practices are sound.