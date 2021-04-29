Arrest warrant issued for teenager in WVa student’s slaying

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia have issued an arrest warrant for a teenager in the fatal shooting of a high school student. Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt says a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for 19-year-old Dekotis Thomas of South Charleston in the April 7 shooting of Kelvin “KJ” Taylor. The 18-year-old Taylor was shot in the chest. He had played football and basketball at Capital High School and was set to graduate next month. Taylor’s funeral was held April 16 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.