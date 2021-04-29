Bluefield College’s Theatre Dept. putting together first production in more than a year

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - For the first time in about 14 months, Bluefield College's Theatre Dept. is putting together a play for the public to watch.

Shakespeare's 'Twelfth Night' will be performed this Saturday May 1 and Sunday May 2 at 3 p.m. at the college's Harman Auditorium.

You're asked to call to reserve your seats, and then you will pay for the tickets when you arrive at the college. Call 276-326-4244 to reserve your tickets.