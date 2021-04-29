Bulgaria to expel Russian diplomat amid ammo depot probe

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is expelling a Russian diplomat after prosecutors alleged Russian involvement in explosions at four ammunition depots in the Balkan country, The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva also called on Russia’s law enforcement agencies to cooperate with Bulgaria’s investigations so “the perpetrators will be discovered and brought to justice.” The prosecutor general’s office in Bulgaria is investigating a possible connection between the four explosions and frequent visits by alleged Russian military intelligence operatives in the last decade. Prosecutors suspect the four explosions were intended to disrupt supplies of ammunition to Ukraine and Georgia, and may be linked to a 2014 ammunition depot explosion in the Czech Republic.