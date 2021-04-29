Camp Mariposa open for sign-ups

GLENWOOD, W.v. (WVVA) -- After being postponed due to the pandemic last year, Camp Mariposa will be returning to the Mercer County 4-H grounds once again.

One of 14 camps nationwide, Camp Mariposa helps children ages nine through twelve with substance issues.

Camp Mariposa is looking for 30 campers to fill their books, but also mentors as well. Any one is allowed to apply, but the camp is looking more for those between ages 18 and 25 to set a good example while still being relatable for the children.

The head of community connections, Greg Puckett, says that these camps are a vital resource in the community.

"A therapy camp is a long term investment in these young people by having different curriculums, different thought processes, ways that they can having coping skills, building skills," said Puckett. "There really is a long methodology of how you overcome certain behaviors. This camp in particular is so important, because it really gives you those resilience to help move you forward in life."

A day camp will take place on May 8th, while the actual camps will start in June.

You can contact Camp Mariposa for more information at (304) 913-4956 or email them at mariposa@strongconnections.org.