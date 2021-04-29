Skip to Content

Coronavirus surges in northeast Syria amid oxygen shortages

New
7:34 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Kurdish-led authorities in northeast Syria say they will extend a partial lockdown for another week amid a surge in cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile, as an international aid group has warned of oxygen shortages in the region. Northeast Syria has been witnessing a sharp increase of coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks. Earlier this month, authorities imposed a complete lockdown for 10 days, followed by a weeklong partial lockdown that ends Thursday. The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria said the seven-day extension would include a curfew from sunset to sunrise, closing schools and universities as well as all crossing points with areas controlled by the government and insurgent groups.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content