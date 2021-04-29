Indians turn to black market, unproven drugs as virus surges

NEW DELHI (AP) — As India faces a devastating surge of new coronavirus infections overwhelming its health care system, people are turning to desperate measures to try to keep loved ones alive. In some cases they are resorting to unproven medical treatments or to black markets for life-saving medications that are in short supply. Drugs such as hydroxychloroquine, which the World Health Organization says should not be used for the coronavirus, are being taken by desperate patients. The mounting desperation and rampant experimentation with unproven drugs come as India set another global record for new virus cases with more than 379,000 infections on Thursday. That is putting even more pressure on the country’s overwhelmed hospitals.