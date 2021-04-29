EU study: GMO laws needs overhaul; environmentalists protest

BRUSSELS (AP) — A new European Union study finds that the two-decade old legislation on Genetically Modified Organisms should be revamped, a process environmentalists claim will open the door to a new generation of bioengineered crops being allowed onto the EU market without proper checks. The study is a first step of the 27-nation EU to assess the latest technologies in crop production and the EU Commission said it found that “the current 2001 GMO legislation is not for purpose” to address many issues in the future.