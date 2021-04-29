Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic country’s military in a 10 billion-euro ($12 billion) deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircraft. The Finnish Defense Forces said Thursday that it would carefully evaluate quotations received from the governments of Britain, France, Sweden and the United States by fall this year. After that the Finnish government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin would pick the winner by the end of 2021, most likely in December.