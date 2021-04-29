Fired CEO: Remarks were over male teen’s behavior, not dress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was fired from his position as CEO of a telemedicine company for remarks he made to a male student in a prom dress said he approached the teen due to his behavior, not his attire. Sam Johnson told WKRN-TV that the teen and his friends were “being obnoxious and profane” in a restaurant so he decided to speak up. Johnson was fired Monday from VisuWell after being captured on video making disparaging remarks Saturday to James Dalton Stevens, who was taking photos with other teens Saturday before prom. Stevens and his boyfriend denied that they were “being obnoxiously loud or screaming profanities.”