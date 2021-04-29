France: Italian convicted terrorist turns himself in

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say an Italian national convicted of left-wing domestic terrorism decades ago has turned himself in to authorities in Paris. Luigi Bergamin voluntarily presented himself to the Paris courthouse. The move is part of a broader police operation that saw seven Italians arrested at their homes a day earlier. They had all been convicted of left-wing domestic terrorist crimes in the 1970s and 1980s and included several former members of the Red Brigades. Bergamin was one of three people still sought by police. The arrests followed negotiations between Italy and France after decades during which Paris refused to act on many of the arrest warrants issued by Italy for convicted left-wing terrorists.