Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees.
* WHERE…Southeast Webster, Northwest Pocahontas, Southeast
Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph and Southeast Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…From late Friday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
