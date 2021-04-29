Graham’s Blevins commits to Emory & Henry

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Graham senior quarterback Jamir Blevins will continue his academic and football career with the Wasps.

Blevins earned the starting signal-caller job this season, helping to lead the G-Men to an undefeated 5-0 regular season. He earned First Team All-Southwest District and Region 2D honors for his performance this spring.

Head coach Tony Palmer believes Emory & Henry is getting a hard worker and leader. And Blevins believes those leadership skills he has learned will serve him well at the next level.

"As you know, this year we only had four seniors," Blevins said. "So, it was a big step up in that area -- that aspect. Like I said, just leading -- just leading the younger guys. I feel like that's going to help me even with older guys as well."

Blevins plans to study physical therapy beginning this fall.