Greek police pressed to answer migrant pushback claims

8:08 am National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An independent investigation in Greece says authorities have failed to adequately respond to multiple allegations of summary deportations of migrants at the Greek-Turkish border. In a report released Thursday, the Greek Ombudsman called on the government to respond to detailed allegations of so-called pushbacks that deny migrants their right to apply for international protection. Greek authorities have repeatedly denied pushback allegations.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

