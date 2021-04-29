Greenbrier West wins OT thriller, Beckley fends off Black Eagles to earn state tournament spots

(WVVA) - James Monroe had defeated Region 3 foe, Greenbrier West, both times the teams had met in the regular season. But, with a shot at the Class A state tournament on the line, the Cavaliers flipped the script.

Senior Kaiden Pack knocked down a contested three-pointer to beat the regulation buzzer and force overtime at 48-all. In the extra period, the Cavs out-scored the home team 16-9 to earn a 64-57 victory.

Pack led his team with 25 points, 16 of which he scored in the fourth quarter and overtime combined. Brandon Oscar (14 points) and Chase Boggs (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Cavaliers.

The Mavericks' Shad Sauvage poured in a game high 29 points (11-15 FTs) in the loss.

James Monroe ends its impressive season with a record of 17-2.

Greenbrier West has earned the No. 6 seed in the Class A state tournament and will play No. 3 Pendleton County on Tuesday 9:30 a.m.

In Class AAAA, South Charleston held a lead over Beckley at halftime, 23-19.

But, the Flying Eagles bested the Black Eagles in the second half, claiming a 49-43 win.

Ron Kidd's crew rides a five-game winning streak into the Class AAAA tournament next week. They will be the No. 8 seed, setting up a rematch with No. 1 Morgantown at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

A pair of additional area teams came up short in their Region 3 Co-final matchups on Wednesday.

Webster County survived Greater Beckley Christian on a buzzer-beater of their own, winning 82-81 in overtime.

Greenbrier East held a lead in the second quarter, but fell to George Washington, 73-58.