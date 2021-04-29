GW grounds Lady Flying Eagles in Class AAAA quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Patriots' Kalissa Lacy caught fire on Thursday morning, pouring in 37 points in a 67-49 victory over the Lady Flying Eagles.

Lacy went 14-of-22 from the floor, including seven three-pointers, in just 30 minutes of work.

"What do i say -- Lacy," Beckley head coach Brian Nabors said after the game. "We just had a hard time guarding her. We gave everything we ha she just got good looks and was feeling it. Just couldn't settle her down and she stayed on fire."

The Lady Flying Eagles were without senior point guard, Chloe Frantz, due to injury. Still, a pair of players finished in double figures for Beckley.

Keanti Thompson tallied 18 points while grabbing five rebounds. Senior Jamara Walton notched a double-double with 13 points and eleven boards. Olivia Zolkowski added nine points and ten rebounds.

The Lady Flying Eagles finish the season as Class AAAA Region 3 co-champions with a record of 13-5.