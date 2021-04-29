Hail collapses roof over Mexico City’s main Aztec temple

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico say the the pre-Hispanic ruins of Mexico City’s Templo Mayor archaeological site suffered minor but reparable damage when large sections of a corrugated roof structure meant to protect them collapsed during a hailstorm. The Culture Department says the steel-framed, lightweight roof fell onto the ruins under the weight of hail and high winds Thursday night. The National Institute of Anthropology and History says neither the site’s frescos nor carvings are damaged. A plaster floor area was hit, but the institute says it can be restored. The twin temples were largely razed by the Spaniards after their 1521 conquest of Mexico. But large lower sections of the platforms remained hidden under subsequent building layers, and were excavated starting in 1978.