Lady Warriors clamp down on Mingo Central, advance to Class AA semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Wyoming East never let Mingo Central score more than ten points in a quarter, as they pressured the Lady Miners into 28 turnovers in a 60-32 victory.

Skylar Davidson (19 points) and Daisha Summers (12 points) each finished in double figures. Davidson also turned in ten steals, seven assists and five rebounds in the quarterfinal victory.

Madisyn Curry led Mingo Central with 13 points and 17 rebounds.

The Lady Warriors will face No. 3 Petersburg in the Class AA semifinals. Tipoff is slated for 9:30 a.m. on Friday.