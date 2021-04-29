Local leaders react to Pres. Biden’s speech to joint session of Congress

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - President Joe Biden addressed a joint session of Congress for the first time since taking office.

The speech highlighted a brand new package, the American Families Plan. It's a $1.8 trillion proposal focused on education, health care and child care.

The speech also focused on the American Jobs Plan, a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that has already seen push back from the GOP.

The speech garnered mixed reviews from leaders in the two Virginias.

Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller from West Virginia's 3rd District released a statement that said: "It’s extremely disappointing that President Biden’s first 100 days prove his administration is one of open borders, job-killing tax hikes, blatant partisan legislation, and continued attacks on America’s energy industry."

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine applaud's Biden's aggressive efforts, as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My commitment to Virginians, as we tackle the American Jobs Plan, the American Families Plan, is to make it every bit as practical and focused so that people in every zip code in Virginia can see tangible benefits in their lives."

Kaine's counterpart, Virginia Senator Mark Warner echoed Kaine's sentiment, releasing a statement that said: "America's brightest days are ahead and full of potential. The next step is to put aside partisan divides and do the work necessary to keep our nation competitive and power growth and opportunity in the 21st century."

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said the plans are too expensive.

"The President laid out a very ambitious agenda. A lot of money, I mean trillions and trillions of dollars of spending, which I think is far from the direction we should be going in right now," she said.

Capito said she hopes a more bipartisan agreement can be reached.