Man dies in equipment collapse at inactive mine site

MADISON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man working to to tear down old silos at an inactive mine in West Virginia died when one of the structures collapsed on equipment he was operating. Danville Fire Chief Justin Chafin told news outlets that 73-year-old James Simpkins owned a recycling company that was tearing down the silos Wednesday at the former Hobet mine in Boone County. He said one of the silos fell on an excavator Simpkins was operating. Officials say crews dug through the rubble and found Simpkins, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Chafin said it appears the collapse was accidental.