Meet PW, the city of Bluefield Public Works’ dog

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The city of Bluefield, West Virginia's Public Works Department takes care of more than just the city's infrastructure. It's also taking care of a rescue dog.

PW is her name. Yes, it does stand for public works. The department adopted PW about three years ago. She had been abandoned in the woods near the department's old location. Workers said she became part of the family and made the move with the department to its current location on Coal Heritage Road.

"She sleeps inside at night, but then the first one that gets here will let her outside, and she greets everyone as they come in... especially Jimmy," Craig Strahm, the deputy director, said. "As he comes pulling in, she knows his truck, and she'll actually run alongside of it, tail wagging. She's here every morning to greet us. During the day, she's got the run of the place. You'll see her wandering around the lot or inside the garage hanging out with the mechanics all day."

Strahm said anytime PW has a vet expense, the entire department pitches in their personal money to pay.