Meet ‘SGOTUS’: Emhoff settles in as second gentleman of US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, is settling in and defining his groundbreaking new role as second gentleman of the United States. It’s a sharp pivot from his past work as a California-based entertainment lawyer. Emhoff has been spending a lot of time traveling around the country urging people to help end the pandemic by getting vaccinated. Emhoff’s role represents a historic shift in politics and for political unions. He’s the first man to take on the more traditional role of supporter and confidant of the vice president.