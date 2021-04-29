Myanmar junta says rockets fired at 2 air bases; no injuries

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s military government says rockets were fired at two of its air bases, causing minor damage but no injuries. The attacks are the latest sign that as the junta attempts to control widespread protests in cities against its February seizure of power, it is facing new military challenges in other areas. The junta has also stepped up its campaign against its opponents in cities. A state-run newspaper says authorities formally charged an accused protest leader with murder and treason, alleging he was the head of a well-organized local network of resisters to military rule. The detailed report suggests that the movement against the junta is surprisingly well-organized, even in remote cities.