Oregon officials to investigate police killing of man

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general and a district attorney announced a joint investigation will be conducted into the police killing of Robert Delgado in Portland. The shooting occurred April 16 after a 911 caller reported Delgado had been seen practicing quick-draws in a park with what looked like a pistol but was not pointing it at anyone. Minutes after officers arrived, Officer Zachary DeLong shot and killed Delgado. It turned out the handgun was a replica. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt expect a grand jury will determine if the use of deadly force was a legal act of self-defense or defense of others.