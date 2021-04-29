PikeView bested by Logan in Class AAA quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Panthers returned to Charleston and the state tournament after having their trip cut short by COVID-19 a season ago.

However, Logan kept things low scoring on Wednesday night, pulling out a 61-30 victory over PikeView.

Anyah Brown recorded a double-double with eleven points and 15 rebounds in the loss. Junior guard Hannah Perdue added 12 points of her own.

The Lady Wildcats' Abbie Meyers led all scorers with 20 points on the evening.

PikeView's season comes to a close with a record of 8-5. Logan will take on top-seeded Fairmont Senior in the Class AAA semifinals on Friday.