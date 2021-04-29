Rounds of showers & t-storms expected tonight, remaining windy into Friday

A front moving through the area this evening will keep us breezy, mainly cloudy, and unsettled into tonight. On-and-off through the rest of the afternoon and overnight tonight, we can expect showers and thunderstorms.

Though the chance of severe weather remains low, it it is not completely zero. Up until midnight tonight, some isolated storms could be strong to severe, with gusty winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. Tornadic activity is not expected, but lots of thunder and lightning could accompany these storms. Stay weather aware!

Once we get past midnight, we'll just see lingering scattered light showers for a while into early Friday morning. Though we should be dry with some breaks of sun by tomorrow afternoon, it will be cooler and WINDY with highs in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, Wythe, and Tazewell counties starting at 6AM Friday morning and continuing until Friday evening.

Another cool, but dry day with lighter winds is on the way for Saturday. Temps will start to warm again by Sunday afternoon, but we'll be growing stormy at times into next week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!