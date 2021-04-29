Showers and storms arrive later today; cooler temperatures funnel back in starting tomorrow

Temperatures are in the upper 50s and 60s to start our Thursday morning. Another warmer than normal day is expected with highs soaring into the 70s and 80s, but we have a better chance for rain and some storms to move in. First part of the day you may run into a stray shower or two. By the evening widespread rain moves in with a few storms move in as a cold front starts to pass through our region.

Strong to severe storms aren't out of the forecast today. Main threats would be damaging winds and heavy downpours.

Very windy conditions are with us again. Expect gusts even stronger around 25-40MPH coming out of the southwest. Winds will remain strong tonight even as showers start to taper off.

Rain will will become more scattered and lighter after midnight. Temperatures tonight a little cooler back into the 40s and 50s.

High temperatures tomorrow will only reach into the upper 50s and 60s all thanks to the front. Back behind the cold front winds will remain strong. Gusts for Friday will push close to 40 MPH for most with winds coming out of the northwest. Some rain may be spotted tomorrow, but most will be dry with decreasing clouds.

Waking up Saturday morning if the winds calm down there may be some frost for some folks as temperatures will dip into the 30s again. High pressure makes its way back just in time for the weekend bringing sunny skies and dry conditions. Saturday temperatures will run cooler than normal (upper 50s and 60s), but by Sunday we warm into the 70s and 80s. Next week we are tracking a wetter week overall.

Tune in to the full forecast on WVVA until 7AM!