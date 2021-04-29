South Korea inoculates Olympic athletes ahead of Tokyo Games

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has begun administering fast-track COVID-19 vaccines to athletes, coaches and others expected to attend the Tokyo Olympics. The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee says the first group of about 100 people received the first doses at a state-run hospital in Seoul. They will be given second shots in coming weeks. A total of 930 players, coaches, officials and other support staff will be vaccinated ahead of the Tokyo Games. Athletes can receive the vaccines if they have already qualified for the Olympics or are in qualifying tournaments.