Tax dollars to help defend woman accused of drowning son

MIAMI (AP) — Taxpayer dollars will help cover the defense costs for a Florida woman charged with first-degree murder in the drowning death of her autistic 9-year-old son. The Miami Herald reports a judge ruled in an order released Thursday that 46-year-old Patricia Ripley is indigent for certain costs. Those include depositions, private investigators and experts who specialize in trying to keep defendants off Florida’s Death Row. Prosecutors objected, saying her family owns an expensive South Florida home and land in the Dominican Republic. Ripley has pleaded not guilty in the May 2020 death of Alejandro Ripley, who suffered from severe autism.