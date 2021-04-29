Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office holds spring training

TAZEWELL, V.a. (WVVA) -- Spring has sprung and spring training for Tazewell County Sheriff's Office deputies has begun.

The Tazewell County fairgrounds is the backdrop for this training, as these officers practiced a series of maneuvers.

They simulated slow speed pursuits and foot chases, as well as mock felony stops and building searches. They also disassembled and re-assembled their weapons, right after going two minutes with a punching bag.

Each exercise is to prepare the deputies for what they may face on the job.

"When you come under a high stress situation, your fine motor skills reduce, you start getting tunnel vision and things like that," said Major Harold Heatly with the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office. "It's really important for them to train, train their bodies, train their minds, to look past that high stress situation."



The department holds this event every two years, but encourages officers to train on their own as often as they can.