Turks leave cities, fill shops in preparation for lockdown

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — People have stocked up on groceries, shoppers have filled markets and many others left cities for their hometowns or the southern coast as Turkey’s strictest COVID-19 lockdown yet comes into effect. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan imposed a “full lockdown” from Thursday evening until May 17 amid soaring COVID-19 infections and deaths that have made Turkey one the worst-hit countries. The government had previously opted for partial lockdowns or weekend curfews in a bid reduce the measures’ impact on its struggling economy. It’s the first time that it is imposing a nearly three-week lockdown for the whole of the country. Residents are required to stay home except for grocery shopping and other essential needs, while intercity travel is only allowed with permission.